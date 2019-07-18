By Trend

Minister of Information and Communications Technology of Iran Mohammad Javad Jahromi discussed the country's latest progress in ICT field and cooperation with neighbors including Azerbaijan, Turkey and Iraq.

The 25th Iran International Exhibition of Electronic, Computer & E-Commerce (ELECOMP) started on July 18. The opening ceremony was attended by the Iranian minister and his counterparts from Russia, Azerbaijan, Qatar and Iraq, Trend reports.

"We have discussed the prospects of cooperation in the region," he said. "Representatives of 800 companies from 40 countries alongside high-ranking officials from 10 countries are participating in the event."

In his words, the issue of operating system in the region, which effects users, producers and promoters, is also negotiated. "We do not seek to localize operating system, we seek to defend the country against economic terrorism and protect our businessmen, "Jahromi added.

He went on to say: "I am not responsible for digital currency or money transaction. The policy on the currency is developed by Money and Credit Council that is part of the Central Bank of Iran."

"However, I can say that we will launch an experimental model of national crypto currency. We have informed the bank about the challenges of crypto currency in Iran, and the council has to decide whether it should be introduced," he added.

Touching upon the issues of the revival of smart fuel cards and technical problems in the bank cards connecting to fuel card, he noted: "There is no technical problem in connecting bank cards to smart fuel card. The plan was to use two rates for fuel, but no agreement was reached so far between the bank and the National Iranian Oil Refining and Distribution Company."

"So, we have suggested that individuals that do not have fuel card should pay at a different rate," he added.

