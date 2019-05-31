By Abdul Kerimkhanov

Iranian Varesh Airlines will launch direct flights on the route Mashhad-Dushanbe-Mashhad next week. Direct flights between Iran and Tajikistan will be resumed from June 6.

The Iranian Varesh Airlines will make the first flight from Tajikistan to Iran using a Boeing 737-500 aircraft with a capacity of 120 passengers.

Aziz Nabizoda, Deputy Director of the Tajik Civil Aviation Agency, noted that all the necessary documents from the Iranian civil aviation authority have been received.

Flights on the route Mashhad-Dushanbe-Mashhad will be operated once a week. The cost of a one-way ticket is $250.

Varesh Airlines was founded in 2018. This airline performed its first flight on October 9, 2018, from Tehran to Sari, the capital of Iran’s Mazandaran province.

Earlier, flights from Mashhad to Dushanbe and back were operated by the Iranian company Asseman Airlines, which stopped flights on this route in October 2018 due to economic problems.

Iran became the first country to recognize the independence of Tajikistan in 1991 and opened its embassy in Tajikistan in 1992.

For the quarter of a century, Iran has remained one of the important trade and economic partners of Tajikistan.

The trade turnover between Tajikistan and Iran amounted to $97 million in 2018.

---

Abdul Kerimkhanov is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow him on Twitter: @AbdulKerim94

