By Abdul Kerimkhanov

In recent years, Kazakhstan and Tajikistan have been experiencing increase in mutual relations, which is reflected in the growing indicators of trade turnover.

Kazakhstan Export Insurance Company KazakhExport has opened its representative office in Dushanbe, Tajikistan.

At the opening ceremony, Ruslan Iskakov, Chairman of KazakhExport Management Board, mentioned that the task of the KazakhExport representative office in Tajikistan is to establish contacts with the business community, to inform entrepreneurs and financial institutions about KazakhExport tools.

He believes that this will greatly facilitate the work between entrepreneurs of Kazakhstan and Tajikistan, and, accordingly, increase the turnover.

In turn, Jamshed Jumahonzoda, Head of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Tajikistan, said that the opening of the office is an important event, taking into account the tasks set for the company by the Kazakh government to increase trade with Tajikistan.

At the office presentation, the parties reached agreements on the support of Kazakh exporters by Tajik banks. In paricular, KazakhExport signed agreements with Orienbank JSC, Bank Eskhata CJSC and International Bank Tajikistan CJSC on cooperation in insurance and financing of Kazakh producers exporting from Kazakhstan to Tajikistan.

KazakhExport provided support for the supply of metal products, cars and buses, oil and fat products, confectionery to the Tajik market.

For instance, Tajikistan is constructing the Rogun HPP from Kazakh fittings supplied through KazakhExport. The memorandum on the supply of fittings to Tajikistan with the use of KazakhExport financial and insurance instruments was signed in 2018.

Diplomatic relations between Kazakhstan and Tajikistan were established on January 7, 1993. Kazakhstan is one of the main trading partners of Tajikistan.

The trade turnover between Kazakhstan and Tajikistan totaled $836 million in 2018, according to official statistics of Tajikistan, In particular, Tajikistan's exports to Kazakhstan amounted to about $300 million, and imports of Kazakh products were worth more than $536 million.

Today, over 80 joint ventures with Kazakh investors operate in Tajikistan.

The two countries closely coordinate their foreign policy efforts on a multilateral basis, in the framework of international and regional organizations such as the UN, OSCE, CIS, CSTO, SCO.

