The cars which remained at the production plants of Iranian carmakers (due to a lack of spare parts in the past few months) will be put on the market, said Reza Rahmani, Iranian Minister of Industry, Mine and Trade, Trend reports referring to Tasnim News Agency.

According to him, the bulk of the problems linked with the production of spare parts has been solved and these cars will be gradually put up for sale. Rahmani said that the plants are currently focused on fulfilling the production plan.

Rahmani also noted that 80 percent of the plant’s production is for meeting the requirements, while the remaining 20 percent is produced additionally and put up for immediate sales.

According to the Iranian minister, raw materials are provided to most industries, including petrochemical, steel, copper, aluminum, clothing, food and carmaking industries, and there are no problems in this area.

The minister added that industrial, mining and trade organizations in the provinces were instructed to take steps to ensure that the raw materials needed by production and industrial enterprises are provided before being faced with problems.

