Ambassador of Turkmenistan to France Shohrat Jumayev has been appointed the permanent representative of Turkmenistan to UNESCO, Trend reports referring to a published decree of the Turkmen head of state.

A number of historical and cultural monuments of Turkmenistan - Ancient Merv, Kunya-Urgench and Ancient Nisa are included in the UNESCO World Heritage List.

In December 2017, the national dance of kushdepdi was included in the representative list of the intangible cultural heritage of humanity.

