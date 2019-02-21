By Abdul Kerimkhanov

Armenia again proves disinterest in resolving the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, announcing the need to return to the negotiating table the occupation authorities of Karabakh.

The leadership of Azerbaijan had certain hopes in connection with the arrival of the new authorities in Yerevan. Most likely, they were due to the guarantees of some geopolitical centers that the new government in Armenia will take bold and constructive steps.

Political technologist Vigen Akopyan recalls that a similar term was used by John Bolton during his visit to Yerevan. He considers this optimism was also transmitted to Azerbaijan.

As Akopyan said, Pashinyan wanted to understand for some time, what processes are underway in the negotiations on Karabakh.

‘‘But after meetings with Ilham Aliyev, in particular, in Davos, Armenian Prime Minister finally realized what expectations Azerbaijan had and how this correlated with the interests of Armenia,’’ said political technologist.

Nikol Pashinyan understood that Azerbaijan, in its ideas of mutual concessions, did not retreat a centimeter. He might have held political consultations on this issue, including with some partners.

After that, the position of the Armenian Prime Minister sharply tightened. It immediately caused confusion in Azerbaijan.

Now Yerevan declares that it cannot talk about any concessions until Azerbaijan shows that it is also ready for such steps. Moreover, Armenia makes illogical statement saying that talks with Azerbaijan on the whole package of issues should involve separatist regime of occupied Karabakh.

Besides, Armenia's current opposition accuses Pashinyan of lack of information, experience and knowledge about the Karabakh conflict.

The conclusion is that the Armenian society is interested in the current status quo and does not intend to take any constructive steps to resolve the conflict.

However, Azerbaijan will not give up its principled position on Karabakh. Baku stands on the position that conflict should be resolved only on the basis of the norms and principles of international law, the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan must be restored and four resolutions of the UN Security Council must be implemented.

Azerbaijan is the most stable state in the region. It is stronger for the economic and military mean. Baku is looking for and is seeking the friendship of Moscow, Washington, Tehran and is the closest strategic ally for Ankara.

Azerbaijan’s military budget is growing, military-technical cooperation is developing, all new countries are involved in it, including CSTO members.

Nikol Pashinyan and his team, having a high level of popular support, should compromise with Azerbaijan and thereby contribute to resolving the long-standing Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

Only, in this case, democracy has a chance to overcome finally nationalism in Armenia.

Abdul Kerimkhanov is AzerNews' staff journalist

