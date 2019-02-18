By Trend

A new checkpoint “Kapikoy” between Turkey and Iran has opened in Turkey’s Van province, Trend reports Feb. 18 with reference to the Turkish Ministry of Customs and Trade.

Construction of the checkpoint began in 2017.

The total cost of the construction project amounted to 100 million Turkish liras.

There are 27 checkpoints in Turkey, and four of them are on the border with Iraq.

Seven of 27 checkpoints in Turkey don’t operate, and one of the closed checkpoints is located on the border with Armenia.

(1 USD = 5.2696 TRY on Feb. 18)

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz