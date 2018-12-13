By Trend

President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan ratified the bill on establishment of National cosmic agency, Trend reports with reference to Resmi Gazete.

The agency will function under the ministry of industry and technologies of Turkey, the source in Turkish parliament told Trend.

Erdogan noted that this is one of the most important priorities for Turkish government.

The project of establishment of National cosmic agency in Turkey is the second largest one after the construction of the shipping channel in Istanbul.

Headquarters of agency will be located in Ankara.

In February of 2017 the bill on establishment of National cosmic agency was submitted to Turkish Parliament. First in January, 2016 the Turkish parliament announced about establishment of National cosmic agency.

---

