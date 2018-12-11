By Trend

Islamic Republic of Iran is prepared for promoting parliamentary relations with other countries, said head of the Iranian side of Iran-Russian Parliamentary Friendship Delegation, Trend reports referring to IRNA.

Addressing International Conference on Role of Parliaments in Contemporary World, Ramazan Ali Sobhanifar added that due to the complicated situation in today’s world, role of parliaments has been multiplied in finalization of bilateral and multilateral agreements.

“Parliaments have assumed new roles in the international field as they are involved in developing regional and interregional unions, contributing to regional and international peace and stability and preventing probable wars and disputes and countering joint threats,” he said.

Today, most of the parliaments leave impact on the countries’ foreign policies and international equations within parliamentary diplomacy, he said.

Parliamentary unions in the region and world can prepare the ground for sustainable development of the countries through joint economic and trade policies, the MP said.

Parliaments as the symbol of democracy can help to establishment of peace and stability, Sobhanifaar said.

