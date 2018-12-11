By Trend

Iran and China have already resumed financial transactions, Trend reported citing Majid Reza Hariri, deputy head of the Iran-China Joint Chamber of Commerce, as saying.

After the events of November 4, a new phase of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action has been launched, Tasnim News Agency reported.

The relations between Iranian and Chinese banks should be regulated as a result of those events, he said.

This issue was solved last Friday, Hariri added.

As Saturday and Sunday are the days off in China, financial transactions between Iran and China will begin with Bank of Kunlun, he said.

Hariri added that $1 billion was imported from China last month.

Demand for currency over the last two months has increased by $2 billion as a result of serious problems in the financial transactions between the two countries, he said.

Therefore, there will be some problems at the initial stage, he said.

Hariri said the situation will improve in 7-10 days.

Iranian economists, exporters and importers hope for quick solution to this problem, he added.

Hariri said that the business process between Bank of Kunlun and Iranian economists has not changed.

