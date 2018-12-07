By Abdul Kerimkhanov

Uzbekistan is in favor of simplifying customs procedures and efficient use of transport corridors in the CIS, the press service of the President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev said.

Mirziyoyev took part in an informal meeting of the Council of Heads of CIS Member States in St. Petersburg on December 6.

"The meeting focused on issues of further development of trade and economic cooperation, increasing mutual trade, effective use of the transport and communication potential of the Commonwealth states, as well as strengthening security, preventing and countering new challenges and threats of our time," the message said.

The interaction of Uzbekistan with the member states of the Commonwealth is consistently and comprehensively developing in various directions. In particular, over the recent period, the republic has joined ten bodies of sectoral cooperation in the CIS.

The report says, Uzbekistan stands for the formation of mutual markets, the simplification of customs procedures, the effective use of international and regional transport corridors in the CIS space.

Uzbekistan next year will be the co-chair in the Commonwealth, and in 2020 it will host a summit of CIS heads of state.

Within the framework of participation in the summit, the head of Uzbekistan held bilateral talks with heads of several states, during which they discussed the main results of a fruitful partnership in 2018 and promising areas of cooperation for the upcoming period.

The Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) is free association of sovereign states formed in 1991 by Russia and 11 other republics that were formerly part of the Soviet Union. The CIS’s functions are to coordinate its members’ policies regarding their economies, defense, immigration policies, environmental protection, and law enforcement.

The CIS united Azerbaijan, Armenia, Belarus, Georgia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Moldova, Russia, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan and Ukraine. However, in 2008 Georgia withdrew its membership.

