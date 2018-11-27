By Trend

Georgian and German defence ministers have signed a deal which for the first time in the history of Georgian-German military cooperation affirms Germany’s support for Georgia’s NATO integration and its commitment to provide “maximal assistance” for the country to achieve its goal of joining the alliance, Agenda.ge reports.

The agreement was signed yesterday in Berlin by Georgian Defence Minister Levan Izoria and his German counterpart Ursula von der Leyen.

Izoria stated that the agreement highlights the priorities for the countries in the defence and security fields.

Izoria briefed Leyen about Georgian reforms in the defence field as well.

