By Trend

Iran's pomegranate production in the current Iranian year (started March 21) is expected to be about 915,000 tons, General Director of Tropical and Subtropical Fruits Department of Iran's Agriculture Ministry Masoud Latifian said, the Agriculture Ministry reported.

The total area of Iran's pomegranate orchards is 89,600 hectares.

Latifian noted that on average 15 tons of pomegranates are harvested on each hectare.

Some gardeners cultivated 100 tons of pomegranates per hectare, Latifian said, adding that last year 60 tons of pomegranates were harvested from each hectare.

Latifian said that using new methods in pomegranate cultivation positively affected the quality and amount of the harvest.

He noted that 30 of Iran's provinces cultivate pomegranates.

"Last year, 750,000 tons of pomegranates were harvested. The products was exported to various countries, such as the UAE, South Korea, Iraq, Oman, Turkmenistan, Qatar, Germany, Switzerland, Russia, Austria, India, France and Pakistan," Latifian added.

