By Trend

Since the opening of the new airport in Istanbul, 15,000 passengers have been served, the Turkish media reported Nov. 13.

At present, the flights on domestic routes are carried out from the new airport in Istanbul, the message says.

According to the data distributed by the media, the number of passengers who purchased tickets for flights from the new airport in Istanbul exceeds 45,000 people.

The opening ceremony of the new airport in Istanbul was held on October 29 and was attended by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Minister of Transport and Infrastructure of Turkey Mehmet Cahit Turhan.

The Ataturk Airport in Istanbul will end operating flights at 00:00 (GMT +3) on Dec. 31. Beginning from 00:00 (GMT +3) on Dec. 31, all passenger and cargo flights will be operated from the third airport of Istanbul.

The third airport was built near the Lake Terkos in northern Istanbul.

Limak-Kolin-Cengiz-MaPa-Kalyon consortium of companies won the tender for construction of the airport.

