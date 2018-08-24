By Trend

The largest cement plant in Central Asia has been commissioned in the Sherabad district of Surkhandarya region of Uzbekistan, Uzbek media reported.

Construction of the Sherabad cement plant has been carried out by Almalyk Mining and Metallurgical Combine (AMMC) JSC company.

The cost of the project is $212.8 million, and its capacity is 1.5 million tons per year. The main part of the production will be directed for domestic demand.

The Turkish DAL Teknik Makina Ticaret ve Sanayi AS company also participated in the construction of the plant. The enterprise is equipped with modern equipment of foreign manufacturing, the message says.

Funding for the project was carried out at the expense of AMMC's own funds in the amount of $ 24.4 million, loan issued by Fund for Reconstruction and Development of Uzbekistan worth $90 million and another $110.6 million credit funds attracted from commercial banks.

There are currently five large cement plants in the country: Kyzylkumcement, Akhangarancement, Kuvasaycement, Bekabadcement, Jizzakh cement plant, as well as a number of small enterprises. Their total capacity exceeds 8.5 million tons of products per year. In the next five years, Uzbekistan plans to increase the volume of cement output to 17 million tons per year.

The companies of the cement industry intend to build several large plants in the next few years. For example, Russia's Eurocement Group will invest $220 million in a dry cement production with capacity of 2.4 million tons per year.

Two more cement plants will be built with funds from Chinese investors. The first will appear on the basis of the Xin Lei enterprise in the Akhangaran region and will have an annual capacity of 1 million tons and cost $108 million, the other one will be established on the basis of Akhangaranshifer plant with a capacity of 1 million tons and a cost of $100 million.

In 1H2018, Uzbekistan reduced the production of Portland cement. For six months, the enterprises of the cement industry produced 3,953,800 tons of cement. For the same period in 2017, the production of Portland cement in the country amounted to 4,198,700 tons.

