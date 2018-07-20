By Sara Israfilbayova

Since the beginning of the year, Kazakhstan has shipped 4.2 million tons of grain for export, which is 1.6 times higher than the same indicator in 2017.

Including flour exported from the beginning of the year 1.2 million tons, which is 8 percent more than in the same period last year.

Products of Kazakhstan agricultural producers are exported mainly to Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Afghanistan and Iran.

In the updated May report, the International Grains Council (IGC) left a forecast for cereals production in Kazakhstan in 2018-19 without changes, at the level of 17.8 million tons.

The size of the initial stocks of grain crops in the country next year is expected at a rate of 3,6 million tons. In the 2017-18 season, this indicator is estimated slightly higher.

The supply of grain in Kazakhstan in the forecast period will decrease to 21.5 million tons in comparison with 2017-2018. The indicator of this year is 23 million tons.

Export of cereals in 2018-2019, according to the May estimate, will decrease by 1 million tons in comparison with the indicator of this year to 8.2 million tons. In the 2016-17 season, the volume of grain sales abroad also amounted to 8.2 million tons.

The forecast of grain consumption in Kazakhstan for the coming season is 9.9 million tons. This year, the volume of use is estimated at 0.4 million tons higher.

