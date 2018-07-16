By Trend

The MPs of the Legislative Chamber of the Parliament of Uzbekistan reviewed draft laws aimed at deepening the reforms carried out in various spheres of the socio-economic life of the country, "UzDaily.uz" reported.

The MPs began their work with the first reading of the draft law on the new edition "On the State Customs Service".

In order to further liberalize the legislation on customs, increase the country's investment attractiveness in recent years, as in all spheres and sectors of the country's economy, the customs service is carrying out important structural changes in the matter of simplifying the customs clearance of foreign economic activity.

In the opinion of the deputies, the adoption of the bill will serve to improve the legal framework for the activities of customs bodies, the introduction of additional legal mechanisms to effectively ensure guarantees for the reliable protection of citizens' rights and freedoms, as well as participants in foreign economic activity.

Then, in the first reading, the draft law "On Renewable Energy Sources" was developed and submitted for discussion by a group of MPs from the Committee of the Legislative Chamber of the Parliament on Ecology and Environmental Protection.

As it was noted, at present fossil fuels - coal, oil, natural gas and uranium are the basis of the world energy balance. However, their reserves decline year by year as they are extracted and used.

In connection with the accelerated rates of economic development, population growth and the traditional way of energy supply, the consumption of energy resources also increases.

In developed foreign countries, the shortage of hydrocarbon raw materials and the change in prices for it have led to a trend of rapid growth in the use of renewable energy sources.

