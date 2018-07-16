By Trend

Hungarian law-cost airline Wizz Air has been offered to open flights to Uzbekistan, Uzbek media reported.

The delegation of Navoi region visited Hungary in order to establish close trade and economic cooperation between the regions and attract Hungarian investments to Uzbekistan.

The Uzbek delegation met with the President of the Hungarian low-cost Wizz Air airlines Jozsef Varadi, during which the potential of the international airport Navoi and the tourism opportunities of Uzbekistan was presented. The sides also discussed the economic efficiency of establishing the Budapest-Navoi-Budapest flight.

Wizz Air is a Hungarian budget airline with headquarter in Vecses. The airline was established in September 2003 and operates mainly in the market of Central Europe.

---

