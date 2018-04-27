By Kamila Aliyeva

Uzbekistan and Turkey will sign a weighty package of interstate, intergovernmental and interdepartmental documents in various fields, as well as a number of investment agreements following a state visit of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

The official visit of Turkish leader to Uzbekistan at the invitation of his Uzbek counterpart Shavkat Mirziyoyev is scheduled for April 29 – May 1.

As a follow-up to the political dialogue at the highest level, held on October 25-26, 2017, within the framework of the state visit of the Uzbek President to Turkey, it is planned to discuss ways to further build up multifaceted cooperation, consolidate and develop new promising trends in bilateral relations.

Special attention will be paid to the international and regional agenda, including countering global and regional challenges and threats.

In accordance with the format of the state visit, the Turkish President will address the joint session of the chambers of the Uzbek Oliy Majlis.

The leaders of the two countries will also take part in a joint business forum of heads of leading banks, companies and firms of Uzbekistan and Turkey.

The program of the visit includes a visit of the Turkish delegation of Bukhara.

Following the results of the Uzbek-Turkish summit, it is planned to adopt a joint statement of the heads of state with assessments of the current state of bilateral relations and their dynamic development.

Within the framework of the visit, a weighty package of interstate, intergovernmental and interdepartmental documents in various spheres, as well as a number of investment agreements, are expected to be signed.

Turkey is one of the most important trade partners of Uzbekistan. In 2016, the mutual trade turnover between the countries reached $1.2 billion. In February 2017, Turkey and Uzbekistan signed cooperation agreement to boost economic relations.

There are currently about 700 companies in Uzbekistan with Turkish capital, 100 of which are representation offices. They carry out activities in the sectors of textile, food, hotel management, building materials, plastic, medication, and services. The investments of the Turkish side in the economy of Uzbekistan are about $ 1 billion.

There are 114 companies in Turkey with Uzbek capital. Only last year more than 20 enterprises with the participation of Turkey's investments were organized and 53 companies were accredited in Uzbekistan.

---

Kamila Aliyeva is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @Kami_Aliyeva

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz