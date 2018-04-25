Trend:

Armenia’s Acting Minister of Sports and Youth Affairs Hrachya Rostomyan said about his resignation and joining the rallies in Yerevan, Russia’s RIA Novosti agency reported April 25.

"Realizing the responsibility of every citizen to the Armenian statehood, I am leaving the post of the minister of sports and youth affairs," Rostomyan wrote on his Facebook page.

He added that as a member of the Prosperous Armenia Party he listened to the appeal of the party leader Gagik Tsarukyan and intends to take to the streets to participate in the opposition rally.

The negotiations were to be held between Acting Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan and leader of the rallies Nikol Pashinyan April 25, however the negotiations were disrupted.

Pashinyan said that the rally will be held today and tomorrow until the demands of the opposition are met.

Armenia’s opposition launched mass protests against the candidacy of Serzh Sargsyan for prime minister of the country. The rally has been held in Yerevan since April 13. Sargsyan resigned on April 23 amid protests. The opposition accuses Sargsyan of poor governance and deteriorating economic situation in the country. On April 17, the opposition announced the beginning of the "velvet revolution".

