Presidents of Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan held talks with participation of official delegations of both countries, the press office of the Uzbek president announced on April 23.

According to the information, the main attention was paid to development of the bilateral trade and economic cooperation.

“We are glad to see the results achieved in the trade sphere. In the first quarter of 2018, the trade turnover between our countries increased by 55 percent. Our agreements from the last year have started to yield results. It important to keep it up,” Mirziyoyev said.

Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov on his part noted that Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan are peaceful states and good neighbors who support each another both in bilateral relations and at the international level.

The sides discussed creation of favorable conditions for goods manufacturers of the two countries, strengthening of cooperation between industrial enterprises and development of regional ties. The counterparts noted the possibility for increasing the trade turnover volume to $500 million by 2020.

The parties agreed to develop cooperation in transportation and transit sphere, increase the mutual trade volume and competitiveness of both countries in this direction.

