Uzbekistan plans to sign an agreement with Russia on the construction of a nuclear power plant in 2018.

This was stated by President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev at the opening ceremony of the Kandym gas processing complex.

“Soon, probably this year, we will sign agreement on the beginning of the construction of the nuclear power plant,” he said.

Russia and Uzbekistan signed an agreement on cooperation in the use of nuclear energy for peaceful purposes on December 29, 2017. The document assumes joint work in a number of areas, including the construction of nuclear power plants in the republic and the development of uranium deposits.

Moscow also offered Uzbekistan to build a nuclear power plant with two new generation power units in the country.

In the course of the visit of the Rosatom corporation’s head Alexei Likhachev to Uzbekistan, he announced that Rosatom is ready to build the most modern two-block nuclear power plant in Uzbekistan.

“Our proposal is to build a station of two modern blocks of the “three plus” generation VVER-1200 here in Uzbekistan, in the time that the Uzbek side considers acceptable. Our experience in the construction of such stations is very solid,” he said at the time.

This NPP project will have a huge national importance for Uzbekistan as it would allow diversifying Rosatom’s own energy complex and ensuring energy security of Uzbekistan, according to the director general.

The project is estimated at about $13 billion, of which $11.3 billion is provided by Russia as a state export credit.

The construction of nuclear power plants will create about 5,000-6,000 jobs, and 1,500-2000 jobs will e created during the operation of the station.

