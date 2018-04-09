By Trend

In a telephone conversation on Monday, the Russian and Turkish presidents, Vladimir Putin and Recep Tayyip Erdogan, discussed the Syrian settlement, the Kremlin press service has said, adding that the leaders agreed to continue contacts on Syria, TASS reports.

"High marks were given to the meeting of the presidents of the Astana process guarantor countries - Russia, Iran and Turkey. With a glance to its results, the leaders exchanged opinions on the Syrian settlement issue and agreed to continue contacts to this regard," the Kremlin said.

The two presidents also discussed implementation of the agreements achieved at a session of the High-Level Russian-Turkish Cooperation Council held in Ankara.

