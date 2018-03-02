By Kamila Aliyeva

The prices of enterprises producing industrial products, as well as providing production services, in Kazakhstan increased by 1.8 percent in February 2018 compared to the previous month, and by 3.2 percent compared to December 2017, the Committee on Statistics of the Kazakh National Economy Ministry reported.

Since the beginning of the year, producer prices in the manufacturing industry have increased by 3.6 percent and in mining - by 3.1 percent.

The prices for industrial products went up by 3 percent and production services - by 6.1 percent.

During the reporting period, prices for diesel fuel went up by 6.4 percent, coal - by 6.3 percent, gasoline - by 4.3 percent, liquefied propane and butane - by 3.6 percent, natural gas and oil - by 3.3 percent, fuel oil - by 1.5 percent, while prices for metal ores fell by 0.9 percent.

The increase in prices was recorded for ferroalloys - by 16.1 percent, ferrous metals - by 3.3 percent, lead - by 1.9 percent, copper - by 1.2 percent, zinc - by 1 percent, precious metals - by 0, 7 percent.

The inflation rate in Kazakhstan in February 2018 amounted to 0.7 percent compared with the previous month and 1.3 percent compared to December 2017.

In the past month, food prices rose by 0.8 percent, non-food products - by 0.5 percent, while paid services for the population increased by 0.7 percent. Since the beginning of the year, as of March 1 this year, prices for food products rose by 1.4 percent, for non-food products - by 0.8 percent, and paid services rose by 1.6 percent.

The National Bank of Kazakhstan forecasts a decrease in inflation in 2018 to 5-7 percent.

