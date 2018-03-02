By Trend

Uzbekistan will expand number of grape wine producers, variety wine materials and cognac alcohol in 2019, Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev ordered in his “On measures for substantial modernization of wine-making industry and realization of alcohol production” decree.

According to the document, requirement of determining an expiration date for the wine production will be removed beginning from April 1, 2018. Thereupon, manufacturers will be allowed to determine the expiration date on their own.

Beginning from July 1, 2018, alcohol producing businesses will be allowed to realize their production in near-factory degustation zones, organized along the touristic routes.

Beginning from Jan. 1, 2019, licensing of activity on production of natural wines from grapes grown on own plantations will be cancelled, with attribution of such wines to agricultural production.

The decree also renames Uzvinosanoat-holding JSC to Uzsharobsanoat JSC.

According to the president’s decree, Uzbekistan will hold the wine festival and the International degustation contest annually beginning from 2018. Diplomatic missions, foreign tourists, representatives of wine-making industry of different countries, experts and specialists will be invited to the events.

The president also ordered to develop an informational control and audit system until Jan. 1, 2020. The system will contain detailed information on all alcohol producers, production and realization volumes over “producer—wholesaler—retailer—customer” chain. The system will become fully operating till Dec. 1, 2022.

