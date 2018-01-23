By Kamila Aliyeva

The Uzbek national airline, Uzbekistan Airways, held negotiations with representatives of Arcos Jet and Bombardier Business Aircraft companies.

The parties discussed prospects for cooperation, according to the press service of the airline. The program included the demonstration flight of the Bombardier aircraft over Tashkent.

Uzbekistan has plans to develop business aviation. Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev set tasks in this direction.

The project will allow domestic and foreign business people to solve issues of promotion in the foreign market and to find business partners.

“I hope that the cooperation of companies in the field of business aviation development will give its positive results in the very near future. The company's activities are mainly related to the purchase and sale of aircraft, but we have successfully mastered other types of the business aviation market - aircraft maintenance, crew training and legal protection, leasing, insurance, financing, preliminary assessment, sale or lease of aircraft,” regional vice-president of Bombardier Business Aircraft for Eastern Europe, Russia and the CIS Valeriya Kolyuchaya said.

Managing Partner of Arcos Jet Michael Alenkin in turn noted that this is the first experience with Uzbek airlines and expressed hope that cooperation will become a platform that will serve the sustainable development of business aviation in the region.

“Such a service is everywhere in demand and has its own prospects. For our part, we are ready to offer our Uzbek colleagues new, very attractive opportunities, from the supply and purchase of aircraft, their operation and commercial loading. We will be happy to share our experience with our Uzbek colleagues. I think that joint work will help foreign investors and businessmen of Uzbekistan to deliver their products to foreign markets and to find new business partners,” he added.

Within the framework of the working meeting, a presentation of the Bombardier aircraft was held. The participants got acquainted with its technical characteristics and aviation capabilities.

Following the talks, it was decided to develop and approve the joint action plan of Uzbekistan Airways and its business partners.

Uzbekistan Airways, the flag carrier of Uzbekistan, currently offers services on organizing and performing business aviation flights. The company announced that those wishing can order charter flights by any type of aircraft from a small jet to a wide-body long-haul aircraft.

The cost of the flight depends on the aircraft class, duration of the flight and number of passengers.

In the near future, the airline company plans to create a new aerocomplex for business aviation on the basis of the airfield Tashkent-Vostochny. Here, a modern infrastructure, including hotels and business centers, will be created to service business aviation passengers at the highest level.

Uzbekistan Airways was established on January 28, 1992 upon the presidential decree, wholly owned by the state.

The aircraft fleet of the Uzbek airline currently has 31 aircraft of western production, including thirteen Boeing passenger aircraft, thirteen airbuses (three A-310 and ten A-320-200), three medium-haul RJ-85s and two cargo planes Boeing-767-300BCF.

The Uzbek airline operates flights to over 20 cities in Europe, America, the Middle East, Asia, 22 cities of the CIS countries and 11 destinations on local airlines.

