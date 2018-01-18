By Kamila Aliyeva

Uzbekistan Railways JSC (O’zbekiston Temir Yo’llari) laid a 29.6 kilometers long railway line between Urgench and Khiva, the press service of the company reported.

Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev in January 2017 set the task to develop the tourist potential of the region and noted the need to build a railway line from Urgench to Khiva, construct a modern station in the city of Khiva, establish the movement of electric trains, and, in the future, the Afrosiyob high-speed train.

The cost of the project is estimated at $35.9 million. Today, 29.6 km of steel linen has been laid.

Taking into account the fact that modern electric trains, including high-speed trains, will run along new railway, advanced technologies are used in construction.

The project was developed by the specialists of BOSHTRANSLOYIHA JSC and it should be put into operation this year, according to the company’s experts.

The modern station, which can simultaneously serve up to 200 passengers, will be built in Khiva. The architecture of the building will combine national ornament and samples of Khiva architecture, so it will be in harmony with the historical complex.

The station will be equipped with modern technologies, have a VIP room, a mother and child room, and a medical office. A modern musical fountain will be built on the station square.

It is planned to introduce Internet services of high speed through Wi-Fi technology. Currently, construction and installation work is underway here.

---

Kamila Aliyeva is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @Kami_Aliyeva

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz