By Trend

Twenty Toyota Hiace brand minibuses have started to operate along the routes most popular among Ashgabat residents, the Neutral Turkmenistan newspaper reported.

The next-generation minibuses will operate on the Ashgabat-Anau route. On Wednesdays, Thursdays and weekends, they will carry citizens who travel from different parts of Ashgabat to Altyn Asyr, the largest market of the Turkmen capital.

It is planned to increase the frequency of traffic of new vehicles by opening the Ashgabat-Abadan route on a regular basis, as well as routes to the eastern bazaar from large residential areas of the capital.

