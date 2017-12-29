By Trend

Twenty-nine members of the “Islamic State” terrorist group (IS) were detained as part of special operation conducted by the Ankara police, the Turkish media reported Dec. 29.

Reportedly, there are foreigners among the detainees and their citizenship has not been disclosed. The detained IS members will be deported from Turkey.

On Dec.1, 62 foreigners, who are members of the IS terrorist group, were detained in Istanbul.

The Istanbul police said that 117 operations were conducted in Istanbul against the IS members from August 2016 to August 2017, as a result of which over 1,000 people were detained.

It was also reported that 940 people were deported from Turkey as part of the fight against the IS during the reporting period.

