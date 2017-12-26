By Trend

Iran's mutual trade with members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) has witnessed a significant rise during the current fiscal year (started March 20, 2017).

The latest data released by Trade Promotion Organization of Iran (TPOI)‎ indicates that the Islamic Republic's export to ASEAN countries has registered a rise by 80.9 percent in terms of value to $1,285 million during the first eight months of the current fiscal year (March 20-Nov. 22).

Meanwhile Iran's exports to various economic regions including witnessed fall in the period, ASEAN was the only organization that received more goods from Iran compared to the preceding year.

Iran exported 2.944 million tons of non-oil goods to the ASEAN countries in the period, 47.9 percent more, year-on-year.

Iran’s non-oil exports to various economic regions, based on the TPOI data:

Economic organization March 20-Nov. 22, 2017 (million USD) March 20-Nov. 22, 2016 (million USD) Change OIC 14,146 15,444 -8.4% ECO 4,672 5,758 -18.9% GCC 4,554 5,362 -15.1% ASEAN 1,285 711 80.9% CIS 1,269 1,316 3.6% EU 912 1,089 -16.3%

ASEAN exports to Iran also registered the highest growth after the OIC (Organization of Islamic Cooperation) during the 8-month period and stood at $1,347 million (37.4 percent more year-on-year).

Meanwhile the volume of the exported goods in the period amounted to 1.975 million tons, indicating a 30.7-percent rise compared to the first eight months of the preceding fiscal year.

Iran’s imports from various economic regions, based on the TPOI data:

Economic organization March 20-Nov. 22, 2017 (million USD) March 20-Nov. 22, 2016 (million USD) Change OIC 7,958 4,945 61% EU 6,583 5,080 29.6 % GCC 5,022 4,293 17% ECO 2,619 2,150 22% ASEAN 1,347 981 37.4% CIS 775 1,546 -50%

