By Trend

Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan should expand the volume of bilateral trade, with an increase in mutual trade to $1 billion by 2020, said the President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev during a meeting with the President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbay Zheenbekov held in Astana, the press service of the the Kazakh president said in a message.

"In order to improve investment cooperation and intensify trade and economic relations, we discussed the possibility of creating a joint Business Council that will strengthen direct contacts between economic entities of our countries," said the president of Kazakhstan.

Nursultan Nazarbayev also stressed the significance of Kazakhstan as one of the key investors of the Kyrgyz economy and noted the importance of creating favorable conditions for investment attraction by the Kyrgyz side.

The sides also paid attention to water and energy cooperation, confirming the commonality of the water resources of trans-boundary rivers for all the countries of the region.

Sooronbay Jeenbekov, in turn, invited the President of Kazakhstan to pay an official visit to the Kyrgyzstan, with further meeting of the highest interstate council of Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan.

"Kazakhstan is one of the main trading partners of Kyrgyzstan. In this regard, we attach great importance to the implementation of the Roadmap on bilateral economic cooperation, as well as cooperation in the field of border, transport, phytosanitary, veterinary control, customs and tax administration," said the Kyrgyz president.

Sioronbay Jeenbekov congratulated Kazakhstan on being elected to non-permanent members of the UN Security Council and wished a successful upcoming chairmanship in this important international body.

The sides signed a number of bilateral documents, including joint statement of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the President of the Kyrgyz Republic, agreement on demarcation of the state border and agreement on the regime of the state border.

The agreements aim at bringing the bilateral multifaceted cooperation to a new level and completing the international legal registration of the state border.

