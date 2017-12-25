By Kamila Aliyeva

The European Union (EU) intends to consider the issue of simplifying the visa regime with Kazakhstan in the near future.

This was announced by the Kazakh Foreign Minister Kairat Abdrakhmanov following the government hour in the Majilis, Kazinform reported.

“Good news was received from the European Union. The EU will soon start considering the issue of easing the visa regime for the citizens of Kazakhstan,” he said.

In addition, Kazakhstan is currently negotiating the abolition of the visa regime with such countries as Thailand and Macau, according to the minister.

Earlier, Abdrakhmanov said that it is possible that in the first quarter of 2018 Kazakh citizens will be able to freely visit the United Arab Emirates.

“All Emirates must conduct their internal procedures (upon ratification of the agreement on visa-free regime). Following the completion of this work, they will give an official response. I think that from the first quarter of next year our citizens will be free to visit the United Arab Emirates. This applies to not only diplomatic, but all kinds of passports,” he added.

Previously, Kazakh foreign ministry announced that starting January 1, 2017, citizens of EU and OECD countries, as well as Malaysia, Monaco, the United Arab Emirates and Singapore, could travel to Kazakhstan for up to 30 days without a visa.

The initiative was meant to “promote an even more favourable investment climate” and “develop the country's tourism potential”.

