Monday June 2 2025

Azerbaijan boosts gas exports to Türkiye in volume, sees revenue decline

2 June 2025 19:16 (UTC+04:00)
Akbar Novruz
During this period, Azerbaijan exported natural gas to Türkiye, Georgia, Serbia, Bulgaria, Italy, and Greece, while imports originated from Russia and Turkmenistan. Compared to the same period last year, the volume of exports rose by...

