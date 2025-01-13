Oil prices surge as expanded U.S. sanctions target Russian oil exports

13 January 2025 17:23 (UTC+04:00)

Oil prices continued their upward trend for the third consecutive session on Monday, with Brent crude reaching its highest level in four months amid expectations of tightened supply due to expanded U.S. sanctions on Russian oil, Azernews reports.

