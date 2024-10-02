Azerbaijani oil price exceeds amid global market surge

2 October 2024 14:26 (UTC+04:00)

Oil prices have risen on global markets, with Azerbaijani oil following suit.

According to Azernews, the price of one barrel of "Azeri Light" brand oil increased by $2.5 or 3.32 percent, reaching $77.69. This is part of a broader trend of rising oil prices.

On the London InterContinental Exchange (ICE), the price of Brent crude oil rose by $1.16, bringing it to $74.72 per barrel. Meanwhile, on the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX), the price of a barrel of Light crude oil climbed by $1.22, amounting to $71.05.

It is noteworthy that the lowest price for "Azeri Light" oil was recorded on April 21, 2020, at $15.81, while its maximum price was $149.66 in July 2008.

