Fitch Solutions: bp's investment in ACG to boost Azerbaijan's oil exports
British energy giant BP plans to increase production at Azerbaijan's largest oil field, Azeri-Chirag-Guneshli (ACG), in 2024, according to a report by Fitch Solutions (FS), Azernews reports.
Access to paid information is limited
Find the plan that suits you best.
1 month subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 month
1.00₼Select
3 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 3 months
2.00₼
Select
-33%
6 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 6 months
3.84₼
Select
-36%
1 year subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 year
7.10₼
Select
-41%