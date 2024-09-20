Azernews.Az

Friday September 20 2024

Fitch Solutions: bp's investment in ACG to boost Azerbaijan's oil exports

20 September 2024 15:18 (UTC+04:00)
Fitch Solutions: bp's investment in ACG to boost Azerbaijan's oil exports
Akbar Novruz
Akbar Novruz
Read more

British energy giant BP plans to increase production at Azerbaijan's largest oil field, Azeri-Chirag-Guneshli (ACG), in 2024, according to a report by Fitch Solutions (FS), Azernews reports.

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%
Latest See more