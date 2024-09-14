Azernews.Az

Saturday September 14 2024

Global oil prices decline

14 September 2024 11:49 (UTC+04:00)
Akbar Novruz
Akbar Novruz
Global oil markets experienced a drop in prices.

Brent crude oil on the London ICE (InterContinental Exchange Futures) fell by $0.36, trading at $71.61, Azernews reports.

Similarly, Light crude oil on the NYMEX (New York Mercantile Exchange) saw a decrease of $0.32, standing at $68.65.

