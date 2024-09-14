Global oil prices decline

Loading...
Verstappen: Second Free Trial at Azerbaijan Grand Prix Was Difficult13:25
10th International United Cultures Forum concludes in St. Petersburg13:00
Azercosmos participates in 5th Space Economy Leaders Meeting at G20 Summit in Brazil [PHOTOS]12:35
US Secretary of State Blinken reaffirms support for peace between Armenia and Azerbaijan12:12
Global oil prices decline11:49
Bayern player Joshua Kimmich eyes move to Barcelona11:28
Azerbaijan prepares national ESG Standard to support Green Agenda11:00
European Commission proposes extending freeze on bank of Russia assets10:31
Azerbaijani FM and Türkiye-Armenia Special Representative discuss regional issues10:00
Prague hosts climate event on COP29 amid OSCE Forum09:30
President Ilham Aliyev visits "Khagani" Garden and surrounding areas after improvements and renovations [UPDATED/PHOTOS/VIDEO]09:20
Slovakia faces $3.9 Billion loss due to EU sanctions against Russia since 202209:00
Journey to Ocampo's fairytale world: What does he promise to Armenians ahead of COP29?08:30
Trump promises to eliminate overtime taxes if elected08:00
WHO prequalifies first vaccine against mpox13 September 23:30
Georgia’s PM: Russia lacks resources to influence elections, but other forces are involved13 September 22:50
China to raise retirement age for 1st time since '50s13 September 22:22
US to boost drone production and electronic warfare capabilities following Ukraine conflict13 September 21:46
Russia can end war now, says UK PM as Putin warns West13 September 21:22
Kim Jong-un oversees test of new 600 mm rocket launcher system13 September 20:56
Germany's industrial stability at Risk: 1.4 trillion euros needed for investment, warns BDI Report13 September 20:33
Racism and Islamophobia on rise as France undermines democracy13 September 20:11
Civilians make historic spacewalk during 'Polaris Dawn' mission13 September 19:42
Estonia to invest 40 million euros to strengthen border with Russia13 September 19:21
US returns 14 historical artifacts to Turkiye13 September 18:45
Georgia, China sign agreement to develop Middle Corridor13 September 18:21
Azerbaijan notes growth in commercial gas production13 September 18:03
Azerbaijan reveals nominal income and production statistics13 September 17:54
Next round of Chinese language courses begins with support from Heydar Aliyev Foundation13 September 17:42
KOB FEST fair in Masalli showcases regional SMEs' products13 September 17:31
Armenian Security Council Secretary discusses processes in S Caucasus with Japanese FM13 September 17:13
USAID's next victim: Georgia's sovereignty at imminent stake [COMMENTARY]13 September 16:54
New app revolutionizes digital signatures in Azerbaijan surpassing 2 million downloads13 September 16:35
Caspian Pipeline Consortium sees increased oil transport volume13 September 16:13
Armenian PM discusses agenda of Armenian-Russian relations with Russian Deputy PM13 September 15:51
III International Antalya Yoruk Turkmen Festival kicks off with Azerbaijan's debut participation13 September 15:39
Formula 2 qualifying round starts in Baku13 September 15:26
Artillery units of Combined Arms Army conduct exemplary live-fire tactical exercise [PHOTOS/VIDEO]13 September 15:18
Nizami Days kick off in Ganja city [PHOTOS]13 September 15:09
Azerbaijan, Russia discuss boosting agricultural product supply [PHOTOS]13 September 14:57
President Ilham Aliyev receives Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Vista Equity Partners13 September 14:50
Azerbaijan's Jeyhun Bayramov receives Qatar's new ambassador13 September 14:43
Saudi Arabian business delegation to visit Azerbaijan13 September 14:39
Azerbaijan sees surge in tourist arrivals13 September 14:20
President Ilham Aliyev receives President of Gulfstream Aerospace company13 September 14:07
Romania supports Azerbaijan in EU energy security efforts13 September 14:00
September operations and contemporary Armenian falsehoods13 September 13:43
Azerbaijan facilitates transfer of Turkish activist's body from Israel13 September 13:27
Lukashenko blames Armenian leadership for Garabagh events13 September 13:06
Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan enhancing development of national sports13 September 12:44
First international metal symposium to be held in September13 September 12:24
Formula 2 driver involved in accident at Azerbaijan Grand Prix [PHOTOS]13 September 12:05
Production of electricity from renewable sources increases in Azerbaijan13 September 11:43
Azerbaijan's cybersecurity index improves in international ranking13 September 11:22
Azerbaijan participates in discussions on strengthening cybersecurity with member countries of OIC [PHOTOS]13 September 11:02
Formula-1 Azerbaijan Grand-Prix kicks off in Baku13 September 10:43
Azerbaijani oil price up13 September 10:19
Eternal Brotherhood – III multinational exercise continues [PHOTOS/VIDEO]13 September 10:00
Azerbaijan, Kenya discuss co-op in fields of innovation and green energy13 September 09:00
West and declining human rights: Real reasons for anti-Azerbaijani rhetoric13 September 08:30
Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix: Speed addicts on pit lane tour [PHOTOS]13 September 08:00
Adana's students work on new cargo UAV until next TEKNOFEST12 September 23:40
Hurricane Francine leaves 110,000 without power in Louisiana12 September 22:31
Sakarya Gas Field to meet needs of 4 million households, Minister says12 September 21:38
"Formula Drift Azerbaijan" race held for first time in Azerbaijan [PHOTOS]12 September 21:23
US signs $1.2B AMRAAM missile deal with Raytheon12 September 21:17
ASELSAN marks its success with rise of its turnover12 September 20:21
Experts weigh in Russia's nuclear doctrine shifts and consequences amidst conflict escalation12 September 19:56
"Tribute in Light" marks 9/11 anniversary in New York12 September 19:17
Turkiye, Uzbekistan sign road map for cooperation [PHOTOS]12 September 18:43
Azercell grants free access to “Litres” and “Busuu” apps12 September 18:20
Baku responds to France's statement regarding arrest of French citizen in Azerbaijan12 September 18:17
Ombudsman holds online meeting with ENNHRI Working Group on Rights of Persons with Disabilities [PHOTOS]12 September 17:54
IEA evaluates OPEC+ production indicators for August 202412 September 17:37
FM Bayramov informs new ambassador of Algeria about normalization process with Armenia12 September 17:21
CBA discloses direct investments in Azerbaijan in first half of 202412 September 17:16
Azerbaijan falls short of OPEC+ production quota in August12 September 16:58
Azerbaijani scientists living abroad visit Khankendi and Shusha [PHOTOS]12 September 16:41
BRICS to strengthen fight against terrorism and cybercrime12 September 16:22
Azerbaijan to host inaugural Raspberry Festival12 September 16:03
COP29 president meets with Serbian leader to Discuss Climate Cooperation [PHOTOS]12 September 15:54
Ganja celebrates anniversary of People's Artist Mobil Ahmadov [PHOTOS]12 September 15:43
Baku hosts Strategic Communications course12 September 15:35
COP29 to boost business opportunities amid climate challenges, says Howden Group rep12 September 15:21
Azerbaijan's Ali and Nino published in Tamil [PHOTOS]12 September 15:13
Fikrat Amirov's ballet thrills audience in China [PHOTOS]12 September 14:59
EU Energy Commissioner urges missing climate plans from member states12 September 14:37
Eastern Zangezur's green energy zone declared key step for ecology12 September 14:18
Baku's thrilling atmosphere: Magnet for Formula 1 fans12 September 14:00
Jeyhun Bayramov: Rapid militarization of Armenia is threat to sustainable peacebuilding process in region12 September 13:46
Bayraktar TB2 passes quality assurance with over its 750 flight-record12 September 13:28
Another national athletes climb onto podium at World Nomad Games [PHOTOS]12 September 13:16
Azerbaijani SMEs benefit from free training at SME model enterprise12 September 12:54
Azerbaijan takes major steps in waste management, focuses on Absheron project12 September 12:35
UN official calls for innovative financial tools to address climate crisis at Baku Forum12 September 12:12
Minister of Youth and Sports, AMF President meet with "Birbaşa Bakı" team [PHOTOS]12 September 11:52
Traffic Police appeals drivers regarding 2024 Formula-1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix12 September 11:36
35th session of the CIS Interstate Council on hydrometeorology held in Dushanbe12 September 11:17
Turkiye appoints new military attache to Azerbaijan12 September 10:59
Baku State University hosts event dedicated to National Leader Heydar Aliyev [PHOTOS]12 September 10:42