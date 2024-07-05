Oil prices decline on global markets

5 July 2024 14:06 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul

Oil prices are closely monitored indicators of global economic activity and geopolitical stability, Azernews reports.

The prices of Brent and Light crude, traded on the London ICE and New York NYMEX exchanges respectively, reflect market sentiment and supply-demand dynamics.

The price of a barrel of Brent crude on the London ICE exchange dropped by $0.32 to $87.11.

Meanwhile, the price of a barrel of Light crude on the New York NYMEX fell by $0.19 to $83.69.

These price movements have implications for various stakeholders, including oil-producing nations, energy companies, consumers, and financial markets, influencing investment decisions, inflation rates, and overall economic stability on a global scale.

