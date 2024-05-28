State Oil Fund of Azerbaijan projects revenue increase for 2024 budget
The revenues of the State Oil Fund's budget, included in the overview budget, are expected to increase by 2 billion 36 million manats, or 16.9 percent, amounting to 14 billion 109.2 million manats compared to the approved indicator for the current year, Azernews reports.
