ACE platform construction to contribute to energy security of Caspian Sea

21 November 2023 15:04 (UTC+04:00)

"The Azeri-Central East (ACE) platform construction project being built on the Azeri-Chirag-Guneshli (ACG) field block, located in the Azeri-Chirag-Guneshli sector of the Caspian Sea in Azerbaijan, will contribute to energy security in the region," BP-Azerbaijan's Vice President for Finance Colin Alan said during his speech at the annual Caspian Technical Conference of the Society of Petroleum Engineers (SPE) taking place in Baku today.

