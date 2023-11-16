Azerbaijani Energy Ministry reveals volume of daily oil production

16 November 2023 15:59 (UTC+04:00)

In October 2023, daily oil production (including condensate) in Azerbaijan amounted to 603 thousand barrels, including 489 thousand barrels' crude oil and 114 thousand barrels' condensate, Azernews reports, citing the Energy Ministry.

It should be noted that within the OPEC plus cooperation, Azerbaijan's commitment to cuts is 33 thousand barrels per day, and the quota for daily crude oil production is 684 thousand barrels by the end of 2023.

