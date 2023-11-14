SOCAR discusses development of hydrocarbon reserves with Venezuelan companies [PHOTOS]

14 November 2023 14:27 (UTC+04:00)

Abbas Ganbay Read more

Prospects for expanding mutual cooperation in the energy sector between the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) and the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela have been discussed, Azernews reports.

With reference to SOCAR, this became known during the meeting of SOCAR President Rovshan Najaf with Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Venezuela to Azerbaijan, Christopher Alberto Martinez Berroteran.

At the meeting, information on global energy projects initiated by Azerbaijan was presented, and SOCAR's multifaceted activities and long-term strategic goals were discussed.

Within the framework of the meeting, SOCAR and Venezuelan companies exchanged ideas on cooperation in the oil and gas sphere and the development of hydrocarbon resources, as well as the organisation of a mutual exchange of experience in the field of decarbonization and personnel training.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz