Azerbaijani Economy Minister, Total Energies CEO discuss partnership [PHOTOS]

31 August 2023 19:30 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

Azerbaijani Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov received the CEO of Total Energies Patrick Pouyanne, Azernews reports, citing a post by the Minister on X.

Mikayil Jabbarov noted that the sides discussed the successful partnership between Total Energies and Azerbaijan, joint projects implemented in the field of energy. Besides, the sides exchanged views over the prospects for cooperation in the field of renewable energy production.

---

