BTC to transport 125,000 tons of Tengiz oil in April

29 March 2023 11:07 (UTC+04:00)
In April 2023, 125,000 tons of Kazakh oil, produced from the Tengiz field, will be transported through the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC) pipeline, Azernews reports.

