25 March 2023 18:07 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan exported 5,175,000 tons of crude oil and crude oil products worth $3.25bn in January-February this year, according to the State Customs Committee.

The export made up 4,900,300 million tons of crude and oil products worth $2.94bn in the same months of 2022.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz