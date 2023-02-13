Loading of Azerbaijani oil resumes at Turkiye's Ceyhan terminal

13 February 2023 11:59 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov

Loading of oil to tankers from the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC) pipeline at the Ceyhan terminal has been resumed, Azernews reports citing BP Azerbaijan.

Notably, due to the earthquake that occurred in Turkiye on February 6, the operator of the BTC pipeline in Turkiye (Botaş International Anonim Şirketi (BIAS)) temporarily suspended tanker loading operations at the Ceyhan terminal.

According to the results of 2022, about 224 million barrels (about 30 million tons) of oil exported through BTC were loaded for 305 tankers at the terminal in Ceyhan.

The Baku–Tbilisi–Ceyhan (BTC) pipeline is a 1,768 kilometers (1,099 mi) long crude oil pipeline from the Azeri–Chirag–Gunashli oil field in the Caspian Sea to the Mediterranean Sea. It connects Baku, the capital of Azerbaijan, and Ceyhan, a port on the southeastern Mediterranean coast of Turkiye, via Tbilisi, the capital of Georgia. It is the second-longest oil pipeline in the former Soviet Union, after the Druzhba pipeline. The first oil that was pumped from the Baku end of the pipeline reached Ceyhan on 28 May 2006.

---

