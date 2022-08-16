Azerbaijan sees decrease in oil prices

16 August 2022 17:23 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

The price of Azeri LT CIF Augusta, produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Deepwater Gunashli (ACG) field, declined by $3.58 on August 15 compared to the previous price, amounting to $64.61 per barrel, Trend reports referring to the source from the country's oil and gas market.

The price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan on August 15 amounted to $93.04 per barrel, down by $3.6 as compared to the previous price.

Azerbaijan also sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline.

The price of URALS with shipment from the port equaled $72.38 per barrel on August 15, lower by $2.07 as compared to the previous price.

Meanwhile, the cost of a barrel of Brent Dated oil, produced in the North Sea decreased by $5.26 compared to the previous price and made up $97.62 per barrel.

