Azerbaijan has produced more than 8.3 million tons of oil, including condensate, during the first quarter of 2022, the Energy Ministry has reported.

Of the total volume, Azeri-Chirag-Guneshli accounted for 5.3 million tons of oil, while Shah Deniz for 1.1 million tons of condensate. State Oil Company’s (SOCAR) oil output amounted to 1.9 million tons, including condensate.

During the reported period, the volume of exported oil, including condensate, amounted to about 6.7 million tons.

Since the commissioning till April 1, 2022, more than 587 million tons of oil, including condensate, were extracted from Azeri-Chirag-Guneshli and Shah Deniz. Nearly 552 million tons of crude oil were extracted from Azeri-Chirag-Guneshli, while more than 35 million tons of condensate from Shah Deniz.

At the same time, natural gas output amounted to 11.8 billion cubic meters in January-March 2022. Of these, 3.5 billion cubic meters were extracted from Azeri-Chirag-Guneshli and 6.4 billion cubic meters from Shah Deniz. SOCAR produced 1.9 billion cubic meters of gas.

Gas sales abroad amounted to about 5.9 billion cubic meters, of which 2.2 billion cubic meters of gas were exported to Turkey, 2.6 billion cubic meters of gas to Europe, and 1.1 billion cubic meters of gas to Georgia. In addition, during the reported period, more than 4 billion cubic meters of gas were exported to Turkey through TANAP.

From commissioning till April 1, 2022, more than 193 billion cubic meters of gas was extracted from Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli and nearly 164 billion cubic meters from Shah Deniz. During this period, more than 112 billion cubic meters of gas were exported from Shah Deniz.

Additionally, oil refinery in the country amounted to 1.6 million tons in the first quarter of 2022.

