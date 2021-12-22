By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan exported 25.5 million tons of oil worth $12.2 billion in January-November 2021, the State Customs Committee has reported.

During the first 11 months of the year, Italy was the main oil importer from Azerbaijan, accounting for 12 million tons of oil worth $5.7 billion.

The top five countries in terms of oil imports from Azerbaijan were Italy, Israel (1.5 million tons of oil worth $780 million), Croatia (1.5 million tons of oil worth $751.2 million), Portugal (1.1 million tons of oil worth $587 million) and India (1.2 million tons of oil worth $584.1 million).

Meanwhile, Azerbaijan exported 599,350 tons of oil worth $278.3 million to Turkey in the first 11 months of the year.

It should be noted that the share of oil in the total structure of exports amounted to 62 percent in January-November 2021.

Earlier BP reported that the total production at Azerbaijan's Azeri-Chirag-Guneshli (ACG) block of fields amounted to 126 million barrels in the first three quarters of 2021. During the reported period, ACG delivered 2.2 billion cubic meters, or an average of 8 million cubic meters per day of ACG-associated gas to SOCAR, primarily at the Sangachal Terminal, and to SOCAR’s Oil Rocks facility. In addition, the Shah Deniz field produced around 16 billion cubic meters of gas and 3 million tons of condensate.

