The international experts are expected to consult companies in Azerbaijan's private sector to have them gain professionalism and increase activity on the basis of the government-to-business partnership (G2B), the Azerbaijani Ministry of Digital Development and Transport told Trend on Nov. 23.

According to the ministry, the cooperation has already been established with the Turkish organizations that have relevant knowledge and extensive experience in this sphere.

The ministry said Turkish specialists, will start to train drivers involved in both domestic and international freight and passenger transportation via vehicles soon.

According to the message, training and knowledge assessment will be organized both face-to-face and online.

“100 new drivers” project is being implemented at the initiative of the ministry to eliminate the shortage of personnel in this sphere,” the ministry said. “Its main goal is to gain experience based on international standards and increase the number of professional drivers.”

